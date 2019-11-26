Global economic slowdown could lead to Polish rate cut - central banker

WARSAW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should increasingly weigh the possibility of cutting interest rates, central banker Eryk Lon wrote in an article published on the website of the religious Radio Maryja on Tuesday.

He said it was worth noting that the Polish IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing had been below the 50.0 level that separates growth from contraction for about a year and that consumer sentiment had deteriorated for the second time in a row in November.

"There are certain symptoms of an economic slowdown behind our Western border," Lon wrote. "These conditions show that a possible influx of negative information from abroad is slowly influencing the consumer sentiment indicators in our country."

Poland's benchmark interest rate has remained at a historic low of 1.5% since 2015. Lon has for months maintained the possible need to cut interest rates.

The central bank considered but rejected a motion to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in November.

Poland's central bank targets inflation of 2.5%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

