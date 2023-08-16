The Markets Outlook is a mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities mostly LOWER + TYields MIXED while 10YR continues to climb

DJ -0.2% S&P500 -0.1% Nasdaq -0.3% R2K +0.2% Cdn TSX -0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.2% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.209%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,902, WTI +0%, $81; Brent +0%, $85, Bitcoin $29,060

NOTABLE HEADLINES / Global economic growth concerns stemming from China

China Shadow Bank misses dozens of payments as risks grow-BBG

China's economic woes mount trust firm misses payments-RTRS

Banks slash China growth forecasts, with JPMorgan seeing 4.8%-BBG

China digs deeper into tool bag in grapple with investor gloom-BBG

How much worse can China's economic slowdown get?-RTRS

* source: CNBC

2) Earnings: Better-than-feared Q2 earnings | Margin strength makes up for softer revenues

"Firms’ sentiment on the economy and demand weaker, but optimism on margins and capital returns" -Barclays Emmanuel Cau

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

3) 3 themes from 2Q 2023 conference calls: AI, US economic growth, and drivers of sales growth

Managements discussed the impact that recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will have on their businesses

While many management teams were pessimistic on the economy in late 2022 and following banking stress in March, sentiment has improved

Management commentary from 2Q earnings calls indicates that the drivers of sales growth have varied at the company level

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

4) BofA Global Fund Manager Survey: Cash levels across institutional investors fall...lowest since Nov 21

* source: BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

5) Credit events a concern with monetary tightening...

* source: BofA Global Fund Manager Survey

6) Y'day's retail sales off to a strong start in Q3

* source: Oxford Economics

7) Supply chain bottlenecks continue to ease

* source: Oxford Economics

8) "After rebounding over the first seven months of the year, homebuilder confidence dropped sharply in August, as the drag on demand from higher mortgage rates more than offset the shift towards new homes thanks to a lack of existing homes for sale."

* source: Oxford Economics

9) The Week Ahead | retail sales + FOMC minutes = highlights

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS