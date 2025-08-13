Markets
Global-E Swings To Q2 Profit; Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE), a provider of cross-border e-commerce solutions, on Wednesday reported its net profit in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders came in at $10.49 million compared with loss of $22.44 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.06 versus loss per share of $0.13 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.47 million from $31.35 million in the previous year.

Operating profit came in at $10.51 million compared with loss of $22.82 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased 28 percent to $214.88 million from $168.01 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter revenue to range between $214 million and $221 million.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted EBITDA to range between $37.5 million and $41.5 million.

For the full year 2025, the company raised its revenue to be in the range of $6,220 million and $6,520 million, compared with the previously announced $6,190 million and $6,490 million.

The company anticipates its adjusted EBITDA to range between $180 million and $200 million, compared with the previously announced $179 million and $199 million.

In the pre-market trading, Global-E is 14.22% higher at $38.80 on the Nasdaq.

