Global-e to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

Global-e will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 19, 2025, with a conference call.

Global-e, a leading platform for global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, before the market opens on February 19, 2025. Following the report, the company's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the results and future outlook. Interested participants are encouraged to join the call a few minutes early and can also access a live webcast on the Global-e Investor Relations website. The company, which partners with over 1,000 brands and retailers globally, aims to simplify international sales for merchants and provide a localized shopping experience for international consumers.

Full Release



PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global-e



(Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.





Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.









Date:





Wednesday, February 19, 2025









Time:





8:00 AM ET









United States/Canada Toll Free:





+1-800-717-1738









International Toll:





+1-646-307-1865





















Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at



https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations







A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at



https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations



approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About Global-e Online Ltd.







Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit:



www.global-e.com





.









Investor Contact:







Erica Mannion or Mike Funari





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





IR@global-e.com





+1 617-542-6180







Press Contact:







Sarah Schloss





Headline Media





sarah.schloss@headline.media





+1 914-506-5104



