Is Global-E Online a Sale After its COO Unloads 24,999 Shares for $920,000?

Key Points

The transaction involved the sale of 24,999 shares for $920,000 on July 6, 2026.

This disposition represents 0.63% of the COO's total direct equity holdings in the company.

Post-transaction direct ownership remains substantial at ~3.9 million shares, complemented by ~883,000 derivative securities.

The trade was executed as the stock maintained a 12% return over the 12 months ending July 6, 2026.

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Tamari Shahar, COO of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE), sold 24,999 ordinary shares at $36.81 per share on July 6, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $920,000 Shares sold 24,999 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 3,931,686 Post-transaction value $146.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($36.81); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026, market close ($37.31).

Key questions

How does this disposition affect the executive's total economic exposure?

The sale of 24,999 shares is a minor adjustment to the COO's portfolio, as Tamari Shahar retains ~3.9 million shares with a market value of $146.7 million as of the July 6, 2026, market close.

The sale of 24,999 shares is a minor adjustment to the COO's portfolio, as Tamari Shahar retains ~3.9 million shares with a market value of $146.7 million as of the July 6, 2026, market close. What is the status of the insider's remaining incentive-based equity?

In addition to direct holdings, the COO holds ~883,000 derivative securities, including restricted stock units with vesting schedules extending through April 2029, ensuring long-term alignment with the company's performance.

In addition to direct holdings, the COO holds ~883,000 derivative securities, including restricted stock units with vesting schedules extending through April 2029, ensuring long-term alignment with the company's performance. What fundamental context surrounds the company's current valuation?

Global-E Online, which facilitates international direct-to-consumer sales for merchants, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion and net income of $116.5 million, with a market capitalization of $6.3 billion.

Global-E Online, which facilitates international direct-to-consumer sales for merchants, reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion and net income of $116.5 million, with a market capitalization of $6.3 billion. How has the stock performed relative to this transaction price?

The shares were sold at $36.81, slightly below the $37.31 market close on the transaction date, while the company has achieved a 12% share price appreciation over the past year as of July 6, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $37.31 Market Capitalization $6.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $116.5 million

Company Snapshot

Global-E Online operates a technology platform that enables merchants to conduct direct-to-consumer international e-commerce transactions, facilitating cross-border sales and simplifying the purchasing process for global consumers.

The company generates revenue through its software-as-a-service platform that provides merchants with localization, payment processing, and logistics solutions to streamline international online commerce.

The company serves mid-market and enterprise retailers seeking to expand their international reach, with primary operations and customer bases across Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Global-E Online is a leading cross-border e-commerce technology platform with a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and TTM revenue of $1.0 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the digital commerce infrastructure sector. The company's platform-based business model provides recurring revenue streams while maintaining strong profitability, with TTM net income of $116.5 million representing an 11.65% net margin. Global-E's competitive advantage lies in its integrated technology stack that reduces friction in international transactions, positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for merchants navigating the complexities of global e-commerce.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors certainly should not panic about Shahar’s recent sale of Global-e Online stock. It was a relatively minor transaction, and the stock’s underlying operations remain stronger than ever, which is the much more important factor with any of these insider trades.

Global-e continues to be buoyed by the converging megatrends of e-commerce growth and cross-border transactions, as the company solves for a nearly endless list of complexities that make international selling a major pain for brands. While AI may be a long-term threat to certain portions of Global-e’s business, the company’s all-encompassing platform for global sellers isn’t likely to be easily replaceable as a whole.

Global-e acts as the Merchant of Record, handles many physical shipping terms, and also offers local payment options that AI can’t necessarily handle yet. Furthermore, the company has data from all its past transactions, which it has already used to solve innumerable issues that an AI system would struggle with without a frame of reference.

Global-e Online remains a top-tier buy in my books, and it is one of my core holdings. Trading at 33 times forward earnings, but growing sales by 33% in its last quarter -- alongside steadily improving margins -- GLBE stock remains a promising long-term buy.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-E Online. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.