Global-e Online reports Q3 EPS (13c) vs (20c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $175.971M, consensus $169.12M. “We report today the results of another very strong quarter, with growth of GMV accelerating to 35% year over year and many new merchants going live ahead of the holiday season, including the iconic luxury department store Harrods,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Given the successful merchant launches in the recent months, combined with our new bookings for this year which are at an all-time high, we believe that this strong growth momentum will continue.”
