News & Insights

Stocks
GLBE

Global-e Online reports Q3 EPS (13c) vs (20c) last year

November 20, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $175.971M, consensus $169.12M. “We report today the results of another very strong quarter, with growth of GMV accelerating to 35% year over year and many new merchants going live ahead of the holiday season, including the iconic luxury department store Harrods,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Given the successful merchant launches in the recent months, combined with our new bookings for this year which are at an all-time high, we believe that this strong growth momentum will continue.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.