Global-e Online raises FY24 revenue view to $732.9M-$744.9M from $710M-$750M

FY24 revenue consensus $730.34M
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GLBE:
- Global-e Online price target raised to $45 from $41 at Benchmark
- GLBE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Global-e Online price target raised to $50 from $45 at Jefferies
- Global-e Online price target raised to $45 from $40 at Wells Fargo
- Boston Scientific downgraded, Datadog upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.