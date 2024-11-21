Global-e Online price target raised to $64 from $46 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $64 from $46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Global-e reported better than expected Q3 results, with guidance reflecting both trading volumes from newly launched merchants “on the higher side” of Global-e’s expectations and “improved” consumer sentiment as of September, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to view Global-E as an attractive opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

