Global-e Online price target raised to $60 from $45 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $60 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, telling investors “there was a lot to like” about the company’s Q3 report and guidance. Most notably, near-term GMV momentum led by better than expected volumes from large new merchants, says the analyst, who adds that Victoria Secret, Manchester United, Harrod’s and “a multitude of other new merchant adds announced on the call” suggest solid returns on steadily scaled up S&M year-to-date.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.