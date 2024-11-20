Global-e Online price target raised to $58 from $50 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $58 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After the company delivered a “solid” Q3, the firm is raising its price target to reflect durability of greater than 25% growth for a longer period, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.