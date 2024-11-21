Global-e Online price target raised to $55 from $41 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $55 from $41 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Global-e’s Q3 results included above-trend top- and bottom-line upside with a favorable outlook exiting 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to see a path for 30% year over year Gross Merchandise Volume growth in 2025, with an expectation that incremental margins can also remain strong on a combination of mix and ramping go-live activity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.