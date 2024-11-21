Global-e Online price target raised to $54 from $45 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $54 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported “strong” Q3 results and tightened 2024 guidance with new midpoints that were “nicely raised.” The firm believes the results support the bull thesis that Global-e is positioned to be “the de facto standard” in the niche, but large, $175B cross-border total addressable market, the analyst tells investors.

