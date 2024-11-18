Global-e Online price target raised to $45 from $41 at Benchmark

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $45 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of the company reporting Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 20, the firm raised its Q4 GMV forecast by 2.2% to account for accelerative momentum in October non-store retail sales and broad expectations for “record” holiday expenditures, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLBE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.