Global-e Online price target raised to $45 from $41 at Benchmark

November 18, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz raised the firm’s price target on Global-e Online (GLBE) to $45 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Ahead of the company reporting Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 20, the firm raised its Q4 GMV forecast by 2.2% to account for accelerative momentum in October non-store retail sales and broad expectations for “record” holiday expenditures, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

