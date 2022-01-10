Stocks
Global E Online Ltd Shares Close the Week 20.6% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) shares closed this week 20.6% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 20.6% year-to-date, up 97.3% over the past 12 months, and up 97.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $64.83 and as low as $47.69 this week.
  • Trading volume this week was 34.6% lower than the 10-day average and 6.2% lower than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
  • The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 488.3%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1141.0%


