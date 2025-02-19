Global-e Online Ltd. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results for 2024, Achieving Key Profitability Milestones

Global-e Online Ltd. reports record fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, achieving significant revenue and profitability milestones.

Global-e Online Ltd. announced its fourth quarter and full year financial results for 2024, highlighting significant growth and operational achievements. The company reported a record Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $1.713 billion for Q4, a 44% increase year-over-year, alongside a 42% rise in revenue, reaching $262.9 million. Notably, Global-e achieved a 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company. The full year GMV stood at $4.858 billion, marking a 37% increase, while annual revenue reached $752.8 million, a 32% growth. As they enter 2025, Global-e aims to maintain its growth trajectory, with expectations to surpass numerous financial milestones, including $1 billion in annual revenues. The company continues to expand its merchant partnerships and enhance its e-commerce platform capabilities.

Global-e achieved record-breaking financial results for Q4 2024 including $1,713 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), a 44% year-over-year increase.

The company reached a significant milestone by crossing the 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin threshold for the first time since its IPO.

Global-e reported its first GAAP profitability as a public company, indicating successful growth and financial management.

The company anticipates crossing an annual run-rate of $1 billion in revenues for the first time in 2025, demonstrating confidence in future growth prospects.

Net loss of $75.5 million for the full year, indicating ongoing financial struggles despite achieving some key milestones.

Negative impact on Net Dollar Retention (NDR) and Gross Dollar Retention (GDR) rates due to significant merchant churn, raising concerns about customer satisfaction and stability.

Increased operating expenses year-over-year, specifically in sales and marketing, which may indicate rising costs and possible inefficiencies amidst growth efforts.

What were Global-e's Q4 2024 financial results?

Global-e reported Q4 2024 GMV of $1,713 million, with revenue increasing by 42% to $262.9 million.

How did Global-e perform in FY 2024?

Global-e achieved FY 2024 GMV of $4,858 million and revenue of $752.8 million, marking a 32% increase year over year.

What milestones did Global-e achieve in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, Global-e crossed a 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and reached GAAP profitability for the first time.

What are Global-e's expectations for 2025?

Global-e aims to surpass a full-year 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and achieve $1 billion in revenue for the first time.

How many brands does Global-e partner with?

Global-e partners with over 1,000 brands and retailers across the globe to facilitate Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce.

Full Release



PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and full year 2024.





“2024 was yet another record-breaking year for Global-e, and it came to a great close with a fourth quarter which was our strongest quarter ever, as we continued to execute on our strategy and further solidify Global-e’s leadership position in the global e-commerce space,” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “In addition, we achieved two important financial milestones during the quarter. For the first time in our journey, we crossed the 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin mark, which was the long-term target we set for ourselves at the IPO, and we reached GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company; a testament to our relentless focus on delivering fast yet durable growth.”





“As we head into 2025, we remain as committed as ever to continue on our growth path, deliver more cutting-edge and market-leading solutions to our merchants and seize more and more of the great opportunities that lie ahead of us in the world of global e-commerce. In 2025, we also expect to achieve three additional key financial milestones: surpass the 20% Adjusted EBITDA Margin mark on a full year basis, achieve annual GAAP profitability, and most importantly, for the first time, cross an annual run-rate of $1 billion in Revenues.”









Q4 2024 Financial Results











GMV



1



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,713 million, an increase of 44% year over year



GMV in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1,713 million, an increase of 44% year over year



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $262.9 million, an increase of 42% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $117.3 million and fulfillment services revenue was $145.6 million



Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $262.9 million, an increase of 42% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $117.3 million and fulfillment services revenue was $145.6 million



Non-GAAP gross profit



2



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $120.9 million, an increase of 53% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.7 million



Non-GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $120.9 million, an increase of 53% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $118.7 million



Non-GAAP gross margin



2



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 46%, an increase of 330 basis points from 42.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 45.1%



Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 46%, an increase of 330 basis points from 42.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 45.1%



Adjusted EBITDA



3



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $57.1 million compared to $35.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 62% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $57.1 million compared to $35.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 62% year over year



Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million



Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $129.3 million, while capital expenditures totaled $0.5 million, leading to free cash flow of $128.8 million















FY 2024 Financial Results











GMV



1



for the full year was $4,858 million, an increase of 37% year over year



GMV for the full year was $4,858 million, an increase of 37% year over year



Revenue for the full year was $752.8 million, an increase of 32% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $350.3 million and fulfillment services revenue was $402.5 million



Revenue for the full year was $752.8 million, an increase of 32% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $350.3 million and fulfillment services revenue was $402.5 million



Non-GAAP gross profit



2



for the full year was $349.4 million, an increase of 43% year over year. GAAP gross profit for the full year was $339.4 million



Non-GAAP gross profit for the full year was $349.4 million, an increase of 43% year over year. GAAP gross profit for the full year was $339.4 million



Non-GAAP gross margin



2



for the full year was 46.4%, an increase of 350 basis points from 42.9% in 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year was 45.1%



Non-GAAP gross margin for the full year was 46.4%, an increase of 350 basis points from 42.9% in 2023. GAAP gross margin for the full year was 45.1%



Adjusted EBITDA



3



for the full year was $140.8 million compared to $92.7 million in 2023, an increase of 51.8% year over year



Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $140.8 million compared to $92.7 million in 2023, an increase of 51.8% year over year



Net loss for the full year was $75.5 million



Net loss for the full year was $75.5 million



Net cash provided by operating activities in the full year was $169.4 million, while capital expenditures totaled $2.3 million, leading to free cash flow of $167.1 million











Recent Business Highlights











Throughout 2024, our existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in our annual enterprise NDR rate of 119% and GDR rate of 93.5%. GDR and NDR were negatively impacted by the out of the ordinary bankruptcy of Ted Baker and by several Borderfree merchants that chose not to re-platform to the Global-e platform. NDR and GDR excluding the out of the ordinary churn for 2024 is close to 123% and 97%, respectively



Throughout 2024, our existing merchant base continued to stay and grow with us, as reflected in our annual enterprise NDR rate of 119% and GDR rate of 93.5%. GDR and NDR were negatively impacted by the out of the ordinary bankruptcy of Ted Baker and by several Borderfree merchants that chose not to re-platform to the Global-e platform. NDR and GDR excluding the out of the ordinary churn for 2024 is close to 123% and 97%, respectively



Recently launched with Logitech, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of computer peripherals and input devices, gaming accessories, audio and video gear and smart home device



Recently launched with Logitech, one of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of computer peripherals and input devices, gaming accessories, audio and video gear and smart home device



On-boarded many additional new merchants located around the globe and trading in various verticals, including:





North America - shapewear brand Spanx, Thursday Boots, and the web store of famous fashion designer Tom Ford





UK and Europe - Spanish brand Tous, Italian fashion brand Slowear, UK footwear brand Phoebe Philo, German brand IvyOak, Swiss running gear brand Compressport, famous Austrian lingerie brand Triumph, French brands ZAPA and MOLLI, and the Finish brand HURTTA





APAC - Japanese brands Komehyo, one of Japan’s largest retailers of second-hand goods, Kyoto-based wristwatch brand Kuoe, novelty brands Mofusand and Taito, and the tailored shirt brand Kamakura Shirts, as well as the renowned Korean cosmetics brand Depology, and Australian fashion brands Zoe Kratzmann and SECONDLEFT







On-boarded many additional new merchants located around the globe and trading in various verticals, including:



Expanded to new lanes with existing merchants - added Romania and Croatia to the markets we operate for Adidas, went live with a new outlet site for John Smedley, and added Strellson, the third brand to go live with us out of the Swiss Holy Fashion Group



Expanded to new lanes with existing merchants - added Romania and Croatia to the markets we operate for Adidas, went live with a new outlet site for John Smedley, and added Strellson, the third brand to go live with us out of the Swiss Holy Fashion Group



Shopify Managed Markets – continued joint work with Shopify to add new features and functionalities to the Managed Markets offering, aimed at making it applicable to a wider range of merchants on the Shopify platform











Q1 2025 and Full Year Outlook









Global-e is introducing first quarter and full year guidance as follows:



















Q1





2025













FY 2025



















(in millions)











GMV







(1)









$1,210 - $1,250









$6,190 - $6,490











Revenue







$184.5 - $191.5









$917 - $967











Adjusted EBITDA







(3)









$29.5 - $33.5









$179 - $199











1



Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is a key operating metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.







2



Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics” for additional information regarding this metric.







3



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information regarding this metric, including the reconciliations to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Profit (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expenses. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable impact on the Company’s future financial results.









Conference Call Information









Global-e will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.





The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:









United States/Canada Toll Free:





1-800-717-1738









International Toll:





1-646-307-1865













A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations





Approximately two hours after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics









To supplement Global-e’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, Global-e considers certain financial measures and key performance metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP including:







Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues



Non-GAAP gross profit, which Global-e defines as gross profit adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenues



Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles and merger related contingent consideration.



Adjusted EBITDA, which Global-e defines as operating profit (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization, commercial agreements amortization, amortization of acquired intangibles and merger related contingent consideration.



Free cash flow, which Global-e defines as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.







Global-e also uses Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as a key operating metric. Gross Merchandise Value or GMV is defined as the combined amount we collect from the shopper and the merchant for all components of a given transaction, including products, duties and taxes and shipping.





The aforementioned key performance indicators and non-GAAP financial measures are used, in conjunction with GAAP measures, by management and our board of directors to assess our performance, including the preparation of Global-e’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, for financial and operational decision-making, to evaluate the effectiveness of Global-e’s business strategies, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. These measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate measures of operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations, and permit investors to view performance using the same tools that we use to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance.





Global-e’s definition of Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these metrics or similar metrics. Furthermore, these metrics have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future strategy and projected revenue, GMV, Adjusted EBITDA and other future financial and operational results, growth strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, expansion in new and existing markets, the launch of large enterprise merchants, and our ongoing partnership with Shopify, are forward-looking statements. As the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Global-e believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, our rapid growth and growth rates in recent periods may not be indicative of future growth; the ability to retain merchants or the GMV generated by such merchants; the ability to retain existing, and attract new merchants; our business acquisitions and ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses; our ability to anticipate merchant needs or develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platforms to meet those needs; our ability to implement and use artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies successfully; our ability to compete in our industry; our reliance on third-parties, including our ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alliances, joint ventures, or partnership arrangements and to integrate our platforms with third-party platforms; our ability to develop or maintain the functionality of our platforms, including real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities, or bugs in our platforms; our history of net losses; our ability to manage our growth and manage expansion into additional markets; increased attention to ESG matters and our ability to manage such matters; our ability to accommodate increased volumes during peak seasons and events; our ability to effectively expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and operations; our ability to operate internationally; our reliance on third-party services, including third-party providers of cross-docking services and third-party data centers, in our platforms and services and harm to our reputation by our merchants’ or third-party service providers’ unethical business practices; our ability to adapt to changes in mobile devices, systems, applications, or web browsers that may degrade the functionality of our platforms; our operation as a merchant of record for sales conducted using our platform; regulatory requirements and additional fees related to payment transactions through our e-commerce platforms could be costly and difficult to comply with; compliance and third-party risks related to anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, anti-bribery, regulations, economic sanctions and export control laws and import regulations and restrictions; our business’s reliance on the personal importation model; our ability to securely store personal information of merchants and shoppers; increases in shipping rates; fluctuations in the exchange rate of foreign currencies has impacted and could continue to impact our results of operations; our ability to offer high quality support; our ability to expand the number of merchants using our platforms and increase our GMV and to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platforms; our dependency on the continued use of the internet for commerce; our ability to adapt to emerging or evolving regulatory developments, changing laws, regulations, standards and technological changes related to privacy, data protection, data security and machine learning technology and generative artificial intelligence evolves; the effect of the situation in Ukraine on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our role in the fulfilment chain of the merchants, which may cause third parties to confuse us with the merchants; our ability to establish and protect intellectual property rights; and our use of open-source software which may pose particular risks to our proprietary software technologies; our dependency on our executive officers and other key employees and our ability to hire and retain skilled key personnel, including our ability to enforce non-compete agreements we enter into with our employees; litigation for a variety of claims which we may be subject to; the adoption by merchants of a direct to consumer model; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to accurately estimate judgments relating to our critical accounting policies; changes in tax laws or regulations to which we are subject, including the enactment of legislation implementing changes in taxation of international business activities and the adoption of other corporate tax reform policies; requirements to collect sales or other taxes relating to the use of our platforms and services in jurisdictions where we have not historically done so; global events such as war, health pandemics, climate change, macroeconomic events and the recent economic slowdown; risks relating to our ordinary shares, including our share price, the concentration of our share ownership with insiders, our status as a foreign private issuer, provisions of Israeli law and our amended and restated articles of association and actions of activist shareholders; risks related to our incorporation and location in Israel, including risks related to the ongoing war and related hostilities; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2024 and other documents filed with or furnished by Global-e from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.









About Global-E Online Ltd.









Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.







Investor Contact:







Erica Mannion or Mike Funari





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC









IR@global-e.com









+1 617-542-6180







Press Contact:







Sarah Schloss





Headline Media









Globale@headline.media









+1 786-233-7684



















Global-E Online Ltd.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands)

























Period Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2023

















2024



































(Unaudited)















Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





200,081













$





250,773













Short-term deposits













96,939

















187,322













Accounts receivable, net













27,841

















41,171













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













63,967

















84,613













Marketable securities













20,403

















36,345













Funds receivable, including cash in banks













111,232

















122,984













Total current assets













520,463

















723,208













Property and equipment, net













10,236

















10,440













Operating lease right-of-use assets













23,052

















24,429













Long term deposits













3,552

















3,786













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent













2,668

















3,787













Other assets, noncurrent













4,078

















4,527













Commercial agreement asset









192,721

















66,527













Goodwill













367,566

















367,566













Intangible assets













78,024

















59,212













Total long-term assets













681,897

















540,274













Total assets









$





1,202,360













$





1,263,482















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





50,943













$





79,559













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













107,306

















141,551













Funds payable to Customers













111,232

















122,984













Short term operating lease liabilities













4,031

















4,347













Total current liabilities













273,512

















348,441













Long-term liabilities:









































Deferred tax liabilities













6,507

















-













Long term operating lease liabilities













19,291

















20,510













Other long-term liabilities













1,071

















1,098













Total liabilities









$





300,381













$





370,049





















































Shareholders’ deficit:









































Share capital and additional paid-in capital













1,360,250

















1,425,317













Accumulated comprehensive income













(1,420





)













515













Accumulated deficit













(456,851





)













(532,399





)









Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity













901,979

















893,433













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





1,202,360













$





1,263,482



























Global-E Online Ltd.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except share and per share data)

































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

























December 31,













December 31,

























2023

















2024

















2023





















2024























(Unaudited)

























(Unaudited)













Revenue









$





185,401













$





262,912













$





569,946

















$





752,764













Cost of revenue













109,080

















144,253

















336,343





















413,331













Gross profit













76,321

















118,659

















233,603





















339,433





















































































Operating expenses:









































































Research and development













25,169

















28,284

















97,568





















105,487













Sales and marketing













58,756

















70,936

















217,035





















250,661













General and administrative













15,451

















14,257

















56,059





















51,213













Total operating expenses, net













99,376

















113,477

















370,662





















407,361













Operating profit (loss)













(23,055





)













5,182

















(137,059





)

















(67,928





)









Financial expenses (income), net













(5,010





)













6,073

















(5,262





)

















11,465













Loss before income taxes













(18,045





)













(891





)













(131,797





)

















(79,393





)









Income tax (benefit) expenses













4,055

















(2,400





)













2,008





















(3,845





)









Net profit (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders









$





(22,100





)









$





1,509













$





(133,805





)













$





(75,548





)









Net profit (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic









$





(0.13





)









$





0.01













$





(0.81





)













$





(0.45





)









Net profit (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted









$





(0.13





)









$





0.01













$





(0.81





)













$





(0.45





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic













165,626,904

















168,419,800

















164,353,909





















167,323,350













Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted













165,626,904

















175,674,929

















164,353,909





















167,323,350



























Global-E Online Ltd.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024























(Unaudited)





























(Unaudited)















Operating activities











































































Net profit (loss)









$





(22,100





)









$





1,509













$





(133,805





)









$





(75,548





)









Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:









































































Depreciation and amortization













489

















547

















1,788

















2,131













Share-based compensation expenses













12,180

















9,538

















44,960

















39,158













Commercial agreement asset













37,433

















37,433

















150,451

















148,594













Amortization of intangible assets













5,091

















4,402

















20,434

















18,812













Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency













(3,011





)













3,554

















(1,901





)













4,468













Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short-term deposits













72

















(1,373





)













(416





)













(1,329





)









Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on long-term deposits













(144





)













364

















(255





)













200













Accounts receivable













(14,390





)













15,925

















(11,417





)













(13,330





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













61

















(24,164





)













(11,736





)













(18,019





)









Funds receivable













(9,038





)













8,726

















(11,074





)













(3,205





)









Long-term receivables













(1,497





)













51

















(339





)









551













Funds payable to customers













40,817

















2,564

















33,107

















11,752













Operating lease ROU assets













786

















991

















3,230

















3,691













Deferred contract acquisition costs













(772





)













(322





)













(1,207





)













(1,382





)









Accounts payable













18,438

















37,176

















(1,277





)













28,617













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













25,345

















35,945

















30,625

















34,272













Deferred taxes













3,635

















(2,592





)













120

















(6,507





)









Operating lease liabilities













99

















(987





)













(3,067





)













(3,533





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













93,494

















129,287

















108,222

















169,393















Investing activities











































































Investment in marketable securities













(851





)













(18,331





)













(3,728





)













(21,128





)









Proceeds from marketable securities









-













2,028

























671

















4,988













Investment in short-term deposits













(43,250





)













(77,848





)













(175,237





)













(269,601





)









Proceeds from short-term deposits













34,318

















22,298

















125,068

















180,548













Purchases of long-term investments













(4





)













(307





)













(82





)













(1,459





)









Proceeds from long-term deposits













10

















24

















10

















24













Purchases of property and equipment













(926





)













(482





)













(1,741)

















(2,335





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(10,703





)













(72,618





)













(55,039





)













(108,963





)











Financing activities











































































Proceeds from exercise of Warrants to ordinary shares













-













3

















22













5













Proceeds from exercise of share options













244

















1,632

















1,969

















3,271













Net cash provided by financing activities













244

















1,635

















1,991

















3,276













Exchange rate differences on balances of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













3,011

















(3,554





)













1,901

















(4,468





)









Net Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













86,046

















54,750

















57,075

















59,238













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period













182,551

















273,086

















211,522

















268,597













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period









$





268,597













$





327,835













$





268,597













$





327,835



























Global-E Online Ltd.









SELECTED OTHER DATA









(In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2023

















2024

















2023

















2024























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)















Key performance metrics



































Gross Merchandise Value













1,189,467

































1,712,903

































3,557,444

































4,857,970





























Adjusted EBITDA (a)













35,178

































57,102

































92,735

































140,767







































































































































































Revenue by Category











































































































































Service fees













89,936

















49





%













117,268

















45





%













262,255

















46





%













350,311

















47





%









Fulfillment services













95,465

















51





%













145,644

















55





%













307,692

















54





%













402,453

















53





%









Total revenue









$





185,401

















100





%









$





262,912

















100





%









$





569,946

















100





%









$





752,764

















100





%



















































































































































Revenue by merchant outbound region











































































































































United States













94,887

















51





%













146,250

















56





%













285,619

















50





%













399,596

















53





%









United Kingdom













54,962

















30





%













55,807

















21





%













173,584

















30





%













182,904

















24





%









European Union













29,421

















16





%













44,469

















17





%













92,566

















16





%













125,547

















17





%









Israel













479

















0





%













1,671

















1





%













1,806

















0





%













2,746

















0





%









Other









5,652













3





%













14,715

















5





%









16,371













3





%













41,971

















6





%









Total revenue









$





185,401

















100





%









$





262,912

















100





%









$





569,946

















100





%









$





752,764

















100





%









(a) See reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA table



















Global-E Online Ltd.









RECONCILIATION TO Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT









(In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2023

























2024

























2023

























2024



















(Unaudited)













Gross Profit













76,321

















118,659

















233,603

















339,433





















































































Amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue













2,796

















2,198

















11,183

















9,994













Non-GAAP gross profit













79,117

















120,857

















244,786

















349,427



























Global-E Online Ltd.









RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA









(In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2023

















2024

















2023

















2024



























(Unaudited)













Operating profit (loss)













(23,055





)













5,182

















(137,059





)













(67,928





)













(1) Stock-based compensation:









































































Cost of revenue













186

















275

















639

















929

















Research and development













6,962

















4,153

















26,266

















17,291

















Selling and marketing













1,238

















1,528

















4,259

















5,836

















General and administrative













3,794

















3,582

















13,796

















15,102

















Total stock-based compensation













12,180

















9,538

















44,960

















39,158

























































































(2) Depreciation and amortization













489

















547

















1,788

















2,131

























































































(3) Commercial agreement asset amortization









37,433

















37,433













150,451

















148,594

















































































(4) Amortization of acquired intangibles









5,091

















4,402













20,434

















18,812

















































































(5) Merger related contingent consideration









3,040

















-













12,161

















-

















































































Adjusted EBITDA













35,178

















57,102

















92,735

















140,767































Global-E Online Ltd.









RECONCILIATION TO FREE CASH FLOW









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024



















(Unaudited)









Net cash provided by operating activities













93,434

















129,287

















108,222

















169,393













Less:





























































Purchase of property and equipment













(926





)













(482





)













(1,741





)













(2,335





)









Free cash flow













92,508

















128,805

















106,481

















167,058











