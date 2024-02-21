Global-E Online (GLBE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global-E Online Ltd (Symbol: GLBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.66, changing hands as low as $33.33 per share. Global-E Online Ltd shares are currently trading down about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLBE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.26 per share, with $45.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.11.

