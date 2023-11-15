News & Insights

Global-e Online Falls After Q3 Revenues, Q4 Outlook Miss Estimates

November 15, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares are declining more than 24 percent on Wednesday morning after announcing third-quarter revenue that missed estimates.

Fourth quarter revenue outlook also is below analysts' range.

The third quarter revenues were $133.61 million, while analysts were looking for $140.97 million.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $178-$186 million, while analysts are looking for $194.87 million.

Currently, shares are at $29.68, down 24.73 percent from the previous close of $39.44 on a volume of 3,183,313.

