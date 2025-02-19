GLOBAL E ONLINE Earnings Results: $GLBE Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBAL E ONLINE ($GLBE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.00 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $262,910,000, beating estimates of $255,935,248 by $6,974,752.
GLOBAL E ONLINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL E ONLINE stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP removed 3,600,246 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,321,414
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 3,302,882 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,106,155
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,925,115 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,506,520
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,847,868 shares (+204.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,294,242
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 2,012,082 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,718,831
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,859,567 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,402,188
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,392,006 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,906,087
