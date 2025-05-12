Stocks
GLBE

GLOBAL E ONLINE Earnings Preview: Recent $GLBE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 12, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GLOBAL E ONLINE ($GLBE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $191,632,316 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL E ONLINE stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GLOBAL E ONLINE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE forecast page.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025
  • James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GLBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.