GLOBAL E ONLINE Earnings Preview: Recent $GLBE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GLOBAL E ONLINE ($GLBE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $191,632,316 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
GLOBAL E ONLINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL E ONLINE stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 3,302,882 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,106,155
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,925,115 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,506,520
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,847,868 shares (+204.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,294,242
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 2,012,082 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,718,831
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,859,567 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,402,188
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,414,360 shares (+33950.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,421,934
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,392,006 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,906,087
GLOBAL E ONLINE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
GLOBAL E ONLINE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025
