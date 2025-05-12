GLOBAL E ONLINE Earnings Preview: Recent $GLBE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GLOBAL E ONLINE ($GLBE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $191,632,316 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of GLOBAL E ONLINE stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GLOBAL E ONLINE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLBE forecast page.

GLOBAL E ONLINE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLBE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GLBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $40.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $47.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.