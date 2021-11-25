Stocks
GLBE

Global-e Inks $500M Deal to Acquire Flow Commerce

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Global-e (GLBE) has inked a deal to snap up Flow Commerce, a technology-based cross-border e-commerce software solution for emerging brands, in a cash-and-stock deal worth $500 million. 

Following the news, shares of the cross-border end-to-end platform for brands and retailers jumped 15.75% to close at $60.99 on Wednesday. 

The completion of the deal awaits certain regulatory approvals. It is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022. (See Global-e stock charts on TipRanks) 

Benefits of the Acquisition 

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global-e’s platform offering, capabilities and customer base. 

Through Flow, Global-e is likely to enhance its exclusive relationship with Shopify (SHOP) to offer cross-border services to a high number of merchants on the platform, along with its current end-to-end third-party solution. Simultaneously, the company has agreed to issue a warrant worth $70 million in Global-e shares to Shopify. 

Terms of the Deal   

The purchase price includes a base consideration of $425 million, and $75 million as an additional amount based on financial results in 2021. Also, Global-e shares worth $45 million for performance-based vesting warrants for Flow shares are included in the deal price.  

In 2021, about $20 million in net revenues is expected to be generated by Flow. 

CEO Comments 

The President of Global-e, Nir Debbi, said, “This acquisition follows our strategy, ultimately allowing us to serve small and emerging brands in the most sophisticated and light-weight way possible, by utilizing Flow’s cutting edge technology coupled with Global-e’s best-in-class expertise and unique data models.”  

“The combination of Flow’s small merchant solution and our existing market-leading solution for large enterprise merchants, is expected to allow us to position our platform as a leading cross-border solution for any size of merchant, from self-served lightweight solutions for small and emerging brands, all the way to complex tailor-made enterprise solutions for the world’s largest brands,” Debbi added.  

Analyst's Recommendation 

On November 11, Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $68 (11.5% upside potential) on the stock.

Shares of Global-e have exploded 139.2% over the past year. Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 5 unanimous Buys. The average Global-e price target of $75.60 implies 24% upside potential. 

Smart Score 

Global-e scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. (See Top Smart Score Stocks on TipRanks)

Related News: 
VMware’s Q3 Results Beat Expectations 
Plug Power Concludes Buyout of Applied Cryo Technologies 
Booking Holdings Inks €1.63B Deal to Buy Etraveli Group

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLBE

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular