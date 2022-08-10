Global demand for chicken will rise by 47% by 2030, BRF says

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare to cater to growing demands.

He warned, however, that higher costs are weighing on the industry after corn and soymeal prices rose by 3.4 and 2.5 times respectively in the past seven years.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter)

