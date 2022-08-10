US Markets

Global demand for chicken will rise by 2030, BRF says

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Adds clarification statement from BRF press officer

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare as changing consumer patterns are making people lean toward poultry meat compared to beef and pork.

The projection compares 2011 global chicken consumption to expected demand by 2030, a BRF press representative clarified in a later statement.

During Luz's presentation, he did not provide an estimate of how much of that additional market demand Brazilian companies, or BRF, itself could cater to.

Though demand for chicken products should grow and that is positive, Luz warned that higher costs are weighing on the industry after corn and soymeal prices rose by 3.4 and 2.5 times respectively in the past seven years in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter and Aurora Ellis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular