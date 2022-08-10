Global demand for chicken will rise by 2030, BRF says

Adds clarification statement from BRF press officer

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare as changing consumer patterns are making people lean toward poultry meat compared to beef and pork.

The projection compares 2011 global chicken consumption to expected demand by 2030, a BRF press representative clarified in a later statement.

During Luz's presentation, he did not provide an estimate of how much of that additional market demand Brazilian companies, or BRF, itself could cater to.

Though demand for chicken products should grow and that is positive, Luz warned that higher costs are weighing on the industry after corn and soymeal prices rose by 3.4 and 2.5 times respectively in the past seven years in Brazil.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter and Aurora Ellis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.