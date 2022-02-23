Global debt surpasses record $300 trln driven by China, emerging markets - IIF

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global debt swelled to a record of more than $300 trillion in 2021, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said, citing a huge increase in borrowing by China and other emerging markets.

However, global debt-to-GDP ratios eased to around 350% last year as developed economies rebounded, down from a record 360% in 2020, Emre Tiftik, director sustainability research at the IIF said in a presentation on Wednesday.

ESG-labelled issuance topped a record $1.4 trillion, nearly double the pace of 2020, Tiftik said, adding that the IIF expected total global ESG debt issuance to exceed $7 trillion by 2025.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.