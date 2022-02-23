US Markets

Global debt surpasses record $300 trln driven by China, emerging markets - IIF

Tommy Wilkes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Global debt swelled to a record of more than $300 trillion in 2021, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said, citing a huge increase in borrowing by China and other emerging markets.

However, global debt-to-GDP ratios eased to around 350% last year as developed economies rebounded, down from a record 360% in 2020, Emre Tiftik, director sustainability research at the IIF said in a presentation on Wednesday.

ESG-labelled issuance topped a record $1.4 trillion, nearly double the pace of 2020, Tiftik said, adding that the IIF expected total global ESG debt issuance to exceed $7 trillion by 2025.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

