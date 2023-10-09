Global Deal-Making Rebound in Q3: Will It be Sustainable?

Global deal-making activities, which had been languishing for a year now, are seeing green shoots. In the third quarter of 2023, signs of improvement were visible, with a buoy in the United States being the major driving factor.



Per the data from Dealogic, global M&A value stood at $717.4 billion in the June-September quarter. In the first quarter, the number stood at $601 billion, while in the second quarter it was $732.8 billion. On the other hand, in the first nine months of 2022, the global M&A value was almost $3 trillion.



Hence, going by the numbers, we see global deal-making activities are on the verge of making a sustained rebound. Top executives at major global deal-makers, including Morgan Stanley MS, Goldman Sachs GS and JPMorgan JPM, have been expressing similar views.



Headwinds, including high-interest rates, increased antitrust scrutiny and a looming U.S. federal government shutdown, were the primary reasons behind the subdued M&A activity in the third quarter of 2023. Nonetheless, buyers with substantial available liquidity (including cash in hand) have started making a go after sizable targets.



In early September, at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, executives from MS, GS and JPM noted that global M&As have been seeing early signs of thawing on the back of a huge backlog of deals and signs of improving sentiments. Also, the lesser chance of the U.S. economy going into a recession in the near term seems to be helping the matter.



Further, Dan Simkowitz, the head of Investment Management at Morgan Stanley, said at the conference, “We're also seeing improved execution quality across the capital markets and M&A. And so I think that leads us to believe that 2024 should be meaningfully improved versus last year, and that we're in the midst of a sustainable recovery.”



Despite this optimism, challenges persist. While global M&A activities are gaining traction, high rates for longer periods and a tougher regulatory environment are expected to make a fast rebound tough.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.