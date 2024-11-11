News & Insights

Stocks

Global Data Centre Group’s Substantial Holder Interest Shifts

November 11, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holders, with a notable increase in voting power from 10.49% to 13.54%. This adjustment reflects a shift in the ownership dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its stock performance and attracting attention from investors.

For further insights into AU:GDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.