Global Data Centre Group’s Substantial Holder Interest Shifts

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.
Global Data Centre Group has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holders, with a notable increase in voting power from 10.49% to 13.54%. This adjustment reflects a shift in the ownership dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its stock performance and attracting attention from investors.
