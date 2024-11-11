Global Data Centre Group’s Substantial Holder Interest Shifts

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holders, with a notable increase in voting power from 10.49% to 13.54%. This adjustment reflects a shift in the ownership dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its stock performance and attracting attention from investors.

For further insights into AU:GDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.