Global Data Centre Group Stake Raised by Samuel Terry

May 27, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Samuel Terry Asset Management Pty Ltd, as trustee for Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund, has increased its voting power in Global Data Centre Group (ASX: GDC) from 12.48% to 13.51% through on-market purchases. This change in substantial holding reflects transactions made between May and May 2024, with the latest acquisition being 500,000 fully paid units at $2.82 each. The firm now holds over 10 million votes in the company, signifying a strategic move that could interest stakeholders and investors of Global Data Centre Group.

