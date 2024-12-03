News & Insights

Global Data Centre Group Releases Post-Suspension NAV Estimate

December 03, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group, listed on the ASX under the code GDC, has released an estimated forecast for its Net Asset Value (NAV) following its recent suspension from trading. The company anticipates a NAV of $1.55 per unit, which may vary based on the finalization of asset sales and associated costs. This announcement provides insight into the company’s financial health as it navigates its current suspension.

