Global Data Centre Group Announces Shareholder Changes

November 06, 2024 — 02:45 am EST

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a change in the interests of its substantial shareholders, with Harvest Lane Asset Management Pty Ltd adjusting its holdings. This change affects a significant portion of the company’s voting securities, indicating potential shifts in shareholder dynamics. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact future company strategies and performance.

