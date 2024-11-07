News & Insights

Global Data Centre Group Announces Dividend Distribution

November 07, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.933535 per fully paid stapled security, with key dates set for mid-November. The payment, sourced from the Global Data Centre Operations Fund, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. Investors can expect to receive their dividends on November 27, 2024.

