Global Data Centre Group Announces Dividend Distribution

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.933535 per fully paid stapled security, with key dates set for mid-November. The payment, sourced from the Global Data Centre Operations Fund, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. Investors can expect to receive their dividends on November 27, 2024.

