Global Data Centre Group Announces Capital Return

Global Data Centre Group (AU:GDC) has released an update.

Global Data Centre Group has announced a cash return of capital to its investors, distributing AUD 1.066465 per security. The payments will be made from its investment and operations funds, with trading on an ‘ex return of capital’ basis starting November 12, 2024. Investors can expect their payments by November 27, 2024.

For further insights into AU:GDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.