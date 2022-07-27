Commodities
Global Dairy Events to launch new smaller auction

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Global Dairy Trade Events said on Thursday it will launch a second smaller single product auction on alternate weeks between GDT auctions to increase price discovery.

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Global Dairy Trade Events said on Thursday it will launch a second smaller single product auction on alternate weeks between GDT auctions to increase price discovery.

Currently the dairy auctions are held twice a month with a variety of dairy products such as whole milk powder, butter and skim milk powder on offer. The next one scheduled for Aug. 2.

GDT Events said in a statement that it hoped the smaller auction, GDT Pulse, will enhance liquidity in GDT by providing price discovery on a more frequent basis.

"GDT Events will continue to be the large volume, high liquidity events," it added.

"The auctions will offer one product specification to bid on: Fonterra Whole Milk Powder Regular, Contract Period 2," it said.

GDT Events is owned by New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (FCG.NZ), but operates independently from the dairy giant. U.S.-listed CRA International Inc (CRAI.O) is the trading manager for the twice-monthly Global Dairy Trade auction.

