Global crude steel production slips 4.2% in 2022

January 31, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production last year declined by 4.2% to 1.88 billion tonnes after a sharp drop in the last month of the year, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Global steel output in December slid 10.8% while in China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, production slumped 9.8%, the data showed.

The world's second biggest producer India, however, increased crude steel output by 0.8% last month and boosted it by 5.5% in 2022 to 125 million tonnes.

