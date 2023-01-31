Global crude steel production slips 4.2% in 2022

Adds full year details

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Global crude steel production last year declined by 4.2% to 1.88 billion tonnes after a sharp drop in the last month of the year, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday.

Global steel output in December slid 10.8% while in China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, production slumped 9.8%, the data showed.

The world's second biggest producer India, however, increased crude steel output by 0.8% last month and boosted it by 5.5% in 2022 to 125 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

