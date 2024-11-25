Global Crossing Airlines Enhances Governance and Growth Strategy

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Global Crossing Airlines ( (TSE:JET) ) has shared an update.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting where stockholders approved an amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, significantly increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance. The meeting also saw the election of seven directors and the ratification of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the independent auditor for the fiscal year. These strategic decisions reflect the company’s focus on growth and strong governance, engaging investors keen on the airline’s future trajectory.
See more insights into JET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.