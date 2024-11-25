News & Insights

Global Crossing Airlines Enhances Governance and Growth Strategy

November 25, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Global Crossing Airlines ( (TSE:JET) ) has shared an update.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting where stockholders approved an amendment to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, significantly increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance. The meeting also saw the election of seven directors and the ratification of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the independent auditor for the fiscal year. These strategic decisions reflect the company’s focus on growth and strong governance, engaging investors keen on the airline’s future trajectory.

