Global Crossing Airlines announces results of annual meeting

Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) Group announced that the nominees listed in the proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders were elected as directors of the Company. The election of Mr. Martins is subject to the terms of the Company’s Majority Voting Policy required by the Cboe Canada Exchange. Stockholders at the Annual Meeting also voted in favor of an amendment to the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance by 3,000,000 share. Stockholders at the Annual Meeting also voted in favor of appointing Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

