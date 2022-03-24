Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts higher annual profit

Adds details

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) reported on Thursday a jump in annual profit, supported by strong demand for staple crops as economic activity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group net profit reached $697 million in 2021, up 82.5% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.6% to $1.623 billion.

LDC is one of the world's largest traders and processors of agricultural commodities such as wheat, sugar and cotton. Rivals ADM ADM.N and Bunge BG.N have also shown sharp increases in earnings.

Among its products, its grain and oilseed unit achieved "outstanding operating results", helped by Chinese demand, attractive crushing margins and higher ethanol prices, LDC said in an annual report.

It added that conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both major producers of grain, and related trade curbs, could have a "material impact" on the group's operations locally.

This month, the company said it had suspended operations in Russia after earlier halting activity in Ukraine.

Improved results and the sale of a stake last year to Abu Dhabi holding firm ADQ have eased financial pressure on LDC and main shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

The group's net adjusted net debt fell to $1.5 billion by the end of 2021, from $2.4 billion a year earlier, while group equity reached its highest level of $5.4 billion, LDC said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman and Clarence Fernandez)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.