Global crop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts higher annual profit

Reuters
Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Thursday reported a jump in annual profit, supported by strong demand for staple crops as economic activity recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group net profit reached $697 million in 2021, up 82.5% from the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.6% to $1.623 billion.

LDC said that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both major grain producers, and related trade restrictions could have a "material impact" on the group's operations locally.

