Global Cord Blood To Evaluate Proposal From Alternate Ocean - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) said its Board has formed a special committee of independent directors who are not affiliated with Alternate Ocean to evaluate the non-binding proposal from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited. Alternate Ocean, acting on behalf of the fund that it manages and/or advises, proposes to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Global Cord Blood Corp. for $5.00 per ordinary share in cash.

Global Cord Blood Corp. noted that no decisions have been made with respect to the company's response to the proposed transaction.

