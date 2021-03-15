Markets
CO

Global Cord Blood To Evaluate Proposal From Alternate Ocean - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) said its Board has formed a special committee of independent directors who are not affiliated with Alternate Ocean to evaluate the non-binding proposal from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited. Alternate Ocean, acting on behalf of the fund that it manages and/or advises, proposes to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Global Cord Blood Corp. for $5.00 per ordinary share in cash.

Global Cord Blood Corp. noted that no decisions have been made with respect to the company's response to the proposed transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular