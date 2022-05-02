Global Cord Blood Fall Continues

(RTTNews) - Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) shares are losing more than 31 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a decline for the last several weeks. The shares witnessed a fall since it announced its entry into the Cell Therapy market and an agreement to acquire Cellenkos and its product rights.

Currently, shares are at $2.27, down 33.80 percent on a volume of 243,463. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.40-$6.31 on average volume of 157,461.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.