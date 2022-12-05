Global copper smelting edges up in November, satellite data shows

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity rebounded slightly in November, but remained below average due to sluggish growth in top refined copper producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Monday.

Activity in China picked up for the first time in four months, but still remained below its two-year average, according to a joint statement from commodities broker Marex and SAVANT, the satellite analytics service Marex launched with Earth-i in 2019.

A recent agreement to boost benchmark copper treatment and refining charges in China by 35% may lead to rising activity, it added. "It will be interesting to see if this now incentivises an increase in activity at less profitable custom smelters."

Earth-i, which specialises in geospatial data, tracks smelters representing 80% to 90% of global production. It sells data to fund managers, traders and miners, and also publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelter activity.

Its global copper dispersion index, a measure of smelter activity, rose to 48.9 in November from 47.5 the month before.

This was the a ninth consecutive month below 50.

Under the dispersion index, 50 points indicate that smelters are operating at the average level of the past 12 months. It also has a second index showing the percentage of active smelters.

The dispersion index for China edged up to 45.5 in November from 44.3 in October.

In nickel, global smelting activity rose in November mainly due to a recovery of nickel pig iron (NPI) output in China.

The global dispersion index for nickel gained to 53.5 in November from 45.4 in October, boosted by the reading for Asia and Oceania jumping 13.1 points to 65.4.

"Nonetheless, operators remain sandwiched between the twin pressures of high ore import prices and underwhelming stainless steel demand," the statement said.

An energy crisis in Europe continued to weigh on activity, with the dispersion index for Europe and Africa sinking to a fresh record low of 24.0 in November.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

