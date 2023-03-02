Global copper smelting dips in February -satellite data

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Global copper smelting activity in February declined despite a further rebound in activity in top refined metal producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Thursday.

The main weakness was in Africa, where three of seven smelters have been inactive in recent months, commodities broker Marex and SAVANT said in a statement.

Earth-i, which specialises in observational data of Earth, tracks smelters representing 80% to 90% of global production. It sells data to fund managers, traders and miners, and also publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelter activity.

Its global copper dispersion index, a measure of smelter activity, fell to 49.5 in February from 50.1 in January, which had been the highest since January 2022.

A measure of 50 points indicate that smelters are operating at the average level of the past 12 months. It also has a second index showing the percentage of active smelters.

The African dispersion index fell 10.9 points to 41.6 while China's gained 3.9 points to 52.6.

In nickel, the global dispersion index slipped to 49.1 in February from 49.4 in January.

The main reason for the decline was weakness in Europe where ferronickel operations in the south remained closed.

Nickel pig iron (NPI) activity in China and Indonesia, however, showed recovery.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

