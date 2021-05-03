Global copper market to see 79,000 tonne surplus in 2021, says ICSG

The global copper market should see a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Monday.

