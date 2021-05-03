Global copper market to see 79,000 tonne surplus in 2021, says ICSG

May 3 (Reuters) - The global copper market should see a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Monday.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

