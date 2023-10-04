Global copper market to see 27,000 metric ton deficit in 2023, says ICSG

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of 27,000 metric tons this year and a surplus of 467,000 tons in 2024, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

