Global copper market to see 155,000 tonne surplus in 2023, says ICSG

Adds details
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.
"Continued COVID-19 related restrictions and workforce absenteeism, operational and geotechnical issues, strikes, water restrictions in Chile, lower than expected head grades and community actions in Peru have constrained mine output at a number of operations this year," it said in a release.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was trading around $7,363 a tonne on Wednesday having declined more than 30% on growing recession fears since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.
World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, the ICSG said.
"A deterioration in the global economic outlook, mainly as a consequence of elevated energy prices and high inflation has resulted in a downward revision to refined usage growth for both 2022 and 2023," the Group said.
World refined copper production is forecast to rise by about 2.8% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, the ICSG said.
Figures in table in 000s of tonnes:
2021
2022
2023
Mine production
21,069
21,897
23,062
Refined production
24,798
25,495
26,344
Refined usage
25,256
25,823
26,189
World Refined Balance
(China apparent usage basis)
-458
-328
155
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey, Elaine Hardcastle)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.