Global copper market to see 155,000 tonne surplus in 2023, says ICSG

Adds details

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday.

"Continued COVID-19 related restrictions and workforce absenteeism, operational and geotechnical issues, strikes, water restrictions in Chile, lower than expected head grades and community actions in Peru have constrained mine output at a number of operations this year," it said in a release.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was trading around $7,363 a tonne on Wednesday having declined more than 30% on growing recession fears since scaling a record peak of $10,845 in March.

World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 2.2% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023, the ICSG said.

"A deterioration in the global economic outlook, mainly as a consequence of elevated energy prices and high inflation has resulted in a downward revision to refined usage growth for both 2022 and 2023," the Group said.

World refined copper production is forecast to rise by about 2.8% in 2022 and 3.3% in 2023, the ICSG said.

Figures in table in 000s of tonnes:

2021

2022

2023

Mine production

21,069

21,897

23,062

Refined production

24,798

25,495

26,344

Refined usage

25,256

25,823

26,189

World Refined Balance

(China apparent usage basis)

-458

-328

155

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey, Elaine Hardcastle)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.