Global copper market to see 142,000 tonne surplus in 2022, says ICSG

May 3 (Reuters) - The global copper market is expected to see a surplus of 142,000 tonnes this year and of 352,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Tuesday.

"World mine production this year is expected to benefit from additional output from new and expanded mines as well as an improvement in the general situation regarding the pandemic," the ICSG said in a release.

Global refined copper production is expected to rise by about 4.3% in 2022 and 3.6% in 2023, mainly supported by the continued expansion of Chinese electrolytic capacity and new and expanded operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

World apparent refined copper usage is expected to increase by about 1.9% in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023, the Group said.

ICSG revised the world usage growth down to 1.9%, citing a weaker global economic outlook mainly as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine situation and the negative effect COVID-19 related lockdowns in China.

London copper and aluminium prices fell to three-month lows on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive U.S. rate hikes fuelled worries about weaker global growth hitting metals demand.

Figures in table in 000s of tonnes

2021

2022

2023

Mine production

21,161

22,246

23,315

Refined production

24,825

25,883

26,826

Refined usage

25,264

25,742

26,474

World Refined Balance

(China apparent usage basis)

-439

142

352

