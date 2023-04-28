News & Insights

Global copper market to see 114,000 tonne deficit in 2023, says ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

April 28, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 114,000 tonnes this year, International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Friday.

"A surplus of about 298,000 tonnes is expected in 2024 as a consequence of additional supply."

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

