Global copper market shifts to a 5,000 tonne surplus in May -ICSG

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The global copper market moved to a surplus of 5,000 tonnes in May, from a deficit of 23,000 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) showed.
Previously, the ICSG had reported a surplus of 3,000 tonnes in April.
During the first five months of 2022, ICSG data showed
a surplus of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.
The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.
|
May
April
Jan-May 2022
Jan-May 2021
Mine Production
1,874
1,754
8,819
8,588
Refined Production
2,189
2,117
10,548
10,251
Refined usage
2,184
2,140
10,504
10,275
Balance
5
-23
43
-23
(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )
