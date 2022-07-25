Global copper market shifts to a 5,000 tonne surplus in May -ICSG

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The global copper market moved to a surplus of 5,000 tonnes in May, from a deficit of 23,000 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) showed.

Previously, the ICSG had reported a surplus of 3,000 tonnes in April.

During the first five months of 2022, ICSG data showed

a surplus of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

May April Jan-May 2022 Jan-May 2021 Mine Production 1,874 1,754 8,819 8,588 Refined Production 2,189 2,117 10,548 10,251 Refined usage 2,184 2,140 10,504 10,275 Balance 5 -23 43 -23

