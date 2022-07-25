Global copper market shifts to a 5,000 tonne surplus in May -ICSG

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

The global copper market moved to a surplus of 5,000 tonnes in May, from a deficit of 23,000 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) showed.

Previously, the ICSG had reported a surplus of 3,000 tonnes in April.

During the first five months of 2022, ICSG data showed

a surplus of 43,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 23,000 tonnes in the same period of 2021.

The following figures are in thousands of tonnes.

May

April

Jan-May 2022

Jan-May 2021

Mine Production

1,874

1,754

8,819

8,588

Refined Production

2,189

2,117

10,548

10,251

Refined usage

2,184

2,140

10,504

10,275

Balance

5

-23

43

-23

