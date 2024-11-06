Global Copper Corp Revamps Leadership and Focus

Western Troy Capital Resources (TSE:CUCU) has released an update.

Global Copper Corp has announced significant leadership changes with the appointment of Gordon Villeneuve to its Board of Directors and Dr. Nathan Chutas as the new Chief Executive Officer. The company is focusing on its Northern Lights Copper Project in Nevada and the Silver Vista project in British Columbia, aiming to expand its copper and silver mining operations.

