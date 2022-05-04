Global copper and nickel smelting climbed in April, satellite data shows

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Global copper and nickel smelting activity rose in April even as COVID-19 lockdowns intensified in top producer China, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in China, which accounts for a large portion of metals production, triggered lockdowns and other tough curbs that have caused havoc in supply chains.

However, "for all the talk of COVID lockdowns, activity in China held up well in April," said a joint statement from commodities broker Marex and SAVANT, the satellite analytics service Marex launched with Earth-i in 2019.

Despite more copper smelting operations being offline, as shown by an index reading of China's active plants, there were high levels of productivity in those that continued to operate, the statement said.

"Months of rising prices now look to be incentivising productivity at smelters, so that if logistics challenges can be overcome, we might reasonably expect to see excess material soon being delivered into exchange warehouses," said Marex Global Head of Analytics Guy Wolf.

Earth-i, which specialises in geospatial data, tracks 94 smelters representing 80-90% of global production. It sells data to fund managers, traders and miners, and publishes a free monthly index of global copper smelter activity.

Its global copper dispersion index, a measure of smelter activity, rose to 48.7 in April from 47.9 in March.

Under the dispersion index, 50 points indicate smelters are operating at the average level of the past 12 months. It also has a second index showing the percentage of active smelters.

South America and Asia & Oceania were the only regions to be above 50 points, while planned maintenance kept productivity low in Europe & Africa, with that region's dispersion index at 39.6 points.

In nickel, smelting activity climbed despite a fall in activity in China.

The global dispersion index for nickel climbed to 49.1 in April from 47.3 in March, while the Chinese nickel pig iron (NPI) index dropped to an average of 40.8 from 55.4 last month.

NPI is a lower nickel content substitute for refined nickel.

Production of high-quality refined nickel, or Class 1 nickel, recorded its strongest month of activity since October 2020.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

