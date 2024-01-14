Global community urges inauguration of Guatemala's Arevalo amid delay

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tensions were rising on Sunday as the inauguration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo was delayed without explanation and delegations for countries present for the event and a U.S. official called for the process to be respected.

Demonstrators pushed through barricades and were threatening to storm Guatemala's Congress after the unexplained delay to first induct Congressional lawmakers Sunday morning. By the time Arevalo's planned inauguration was due to begin at 3 p.m. local time, the first session still had not started.

The presence of police with riot gear was growing on the streets.

Arevalo's Semilla party sent a message on social media platform X at 4 p.m. saying Arevalo was officially the president of Guatemala, though the message appeared to be deleted several minutes later.

A spokesperson for Semilla told Reuters that Arevalo was at a hotel in Guatemala City.

U.S. aid chief Samantha Power said there was "no question" that Arevalo is the president of Guatemala and called on all sides to remain calm.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina called for Arevalo's inauguration to be respected on a message shared on X, saying he made the statement on behalf of the delegations present in Guatemala, including from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union.

"The Guatemalan people expressed their democratic will in fair, free and transparent elections, endorsed by the international community through its electoral observation missions. That will must be respected," Reina said.

Guatemala's top court earlier on Sunday decided that Semilla party lawmakers will not take office affiliated with their party but as independents. That would block them from joining Congress' board of directors and weakens the new president's ability to wield power.

The court said it was planning to meet again at 6 p.m.

Vowing to restore democracy and banish deep-rooted corruption in Guatemala, the most populous country in Central America with 17.1 million people, Arevalo, 65, won the August presidential run-off in a sweeping victory.

In the months after, Guatemala's attorney general - seen as an ally of outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei - has intensified attempts to discredit Arevalo's victory and hinder his transition.

The attorney general has tried to strip Arevalo and his Vice President-elect Karin Herrera of legal immunity, suspend his Semilla party and annul the election. The "coup" attempt, as Arevalo terms it, has drawn tens of thousands of Guatemalans to the streets. The international community, including the United States, has piled vast pressure on Giammattei's administration to proceed with the transition of power.

The events leading up to Arevalo's inauguration underscore Guatemala's fragile rule of law, with the country pushed to the brink of a governance crisis that could limit his ability to rule and keep campaign pledges to root out bad political actors, fight organized crime and create new jobs.

Despite its overwhelming victory in the presidential elections, Semilla - a social democratic, environmentalist and progressive party - barely won 23 of the 160 seats in the legislature.

"Actions to criminalize Arevalo and other members of the party could continue," said Ana Maria Mendez, Central America director of the Washington Office on Latin American Affairs (WOLA), a rights group.

The attorney general's office has denied that it is attempting a coup and defended its actions as within the framework of Guatemala's laws.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Diane Craft, Mark Porter and Richard Chang)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.