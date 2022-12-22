Global Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trading platform as LME reels

Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) said on Thursday it would launch a spot trading platform for physically delivered nickel in the first quarter of 2023.

The move comes as the London Metal Exchange (LME), the dominant market for industrial metals, deals with a sharp decrease in nickel trading that has increased price volatility and undermined its ability to set a global reference price.

Activity in LME nickel dropped after the exchange was forced to suspend nickel trading and cancel trades in early March after prices doubled in a matter of hours due to what sources said was short covering by one of the world's top producers.

The suspension angered many in the market and led to lawsuits demanding hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation.

Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) is headed by Martin Abbott, a former chief executive of the LME.

"There is a dislocation in the price discovery process for spot nickel, with the weight of futures transactions being too heavy for the existing settlement process," Abbott said in a statement.

"There is a very strong argument for separating spot price discovery from futures market activity, allowing both functions to thrive."

GCH said its platform would allow members to trade class 1 nickel products and that it would use trading data to calculate a spot price index.

GCH subsidiary globalCOAL runs a coal trading platform and offers a coal index price.

Nickel is mainly used to make stainless steel but is also an important material for the electric vehicle industry, where it is used in the cathode component of batteries.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

